LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/26/2020

Today, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with snow (especially in the afternoon) High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, lake effect snow showers and gusty winds. Temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to the teens in the Eastern U.P. At or below zero wind chills possible. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold with low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from 0 to 10 below zero for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to the 20s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 10 or the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday (New Year’s Day), a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.