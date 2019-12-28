LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019

Today, increasing clouds with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix changing to rain. Heavy rain is possible. Increasing wind. Steady temperatures in the 30s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, cloudy with rain in the morning. Heavy rain is possible in the morning. A few rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, cloudy with rain, the rain could mix with snow in some locations. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, rain changing to a rain/snow mix or snow. Heavy snow is possible. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. Variable wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, snow and gusty winds. Heavy snow is possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, snow and some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night (New Year’s Eve), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday (New Year’s Day), clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday and Friday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.