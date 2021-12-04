LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/4/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Eastern U.P.). Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible (especially near Lake Michigan). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast to east to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible (especially near Lake Michigan). Some gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, snow showers and wind. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest with wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest with 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday through Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.