LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of light snow or light freezing rain in the morning. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow and possible freezing rain. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday through Thursday, clouds and some sunshine with a few snow showers during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers at night. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits.