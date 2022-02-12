Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. Very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the 10s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night and Monday, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

