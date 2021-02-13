LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/13/2021

Today, cloudy with areas of snow. Locally heavier snow is possible (especially in some areas east of Marquette and Escanaba). High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with areas of snow. Lake effect snow (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28) developing during the overnight. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette. Very low to dangerous wind chills. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some areas west of Marquette may not get above zero. Very low to dangerous wind chills. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette. Very low to dangerous wind chills. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 5 to 10 MPH.