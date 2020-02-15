LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/15/2020

Tonight, wind with increasing clouds late. The wind could cause some blowing snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, then rise to the teens to around 20 by the early morning. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with gusts 30 to 40 MPH. 40 MPH gusts or higher is possible along Lake Superior in Alger, Baraga, and Marquette counties.

Saturday, cloudy with some light snow and wind. Some clearing is possible in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with gusts 30 to 40 MPH+ in the morning.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some gusty winds. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Monday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.