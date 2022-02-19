Today, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. Gusty winds (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be in the teens, a few spots may get into the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Windy. Near steady temperatures around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, perhaps rain or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to northwest late.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the teens. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.