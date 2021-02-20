LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/20/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers can’t be ruled out in the Keweenaw Peninsula and parts of the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, mostly sunny. High temperatures in most U.P. spots will be in the 20s.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits inland, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes.



Sunday, a chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s, some spots could be around 30 or the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland).

Looking ahead, some snow can’t be ruled out for the early part of this upcoming week (Monday and Tuesday). Temperatures for highs will be around 30 or the 30s. Low temperatures at night will be around 20 or the 20s.