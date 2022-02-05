Today, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas could fall to around zero. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.