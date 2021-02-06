LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday through Thursday, remaining very cold. Lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Very low to dangerous wind chills remain possible (especially at night and in the early morning). High temperatures will be 0 to around 10 above. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below 0, perhaps well below zero well inland.