LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/8/2020

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. Light lake effect snow is possible off of Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind around 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.



