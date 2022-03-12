Today, lake effect snow showers in parts of the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds becoming south to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming variable.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday and Wednesday, dry conditions with above normal temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.