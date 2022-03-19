Today, snow or wintry precipitation is possible (especially in the Eastern U.P.). Some gusty winds. Otherwise, clearing from west to east. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. The mildest temperatures will be along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts turning west to northwest.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. The mildest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette. Temperatures will be colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light north to northeast wind.



Early to the middle of next week, rain or snow is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.