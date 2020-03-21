LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/21/2020

Today, sunshine and at times some clouds. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s closer to the Wisconsin border. Light and variable wind.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. Light east to southeast wind.

Sunday, sunshine. Increasing clouds from west to east in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or light wintry precipitation west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a chance of a rain shower or snow shower. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.