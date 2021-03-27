LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/27/2021

Today, cloudy with rain showers that could mix in with snow. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Increasing wind during the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s for inland areas west of Marquette. Winds becoming north to northwest and increasing to 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, some snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east. Windy conditions possible (especially in the morning and early afternoon and near Lake Superior). High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to the 40s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Northwest wind 20 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming south to southeast late 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, some cloud cover in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny with increasing winds and warmer temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 50s, some 60s highs are possible, locally colder near Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. Winds becoming south to southwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Windy conditions possible (especially along Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger Counties). Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Windy conditions possible. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the 40s in the Western U.P. to around 50 or the 50s in the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind becoming west to southwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Windy conditions possible (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula). Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, colder with a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland spots could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.