LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/28/2020

Today, cloudy with some rain. Increasing wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with U.P. wide rain and wind. Rain mix with and change to snow in the Western U.P. late. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, cloudy with wind and some rain. Snow or a rain/snow mix is possible in some locations west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with wind and chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. Freezing rain is possible in some locations. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, a few rain showers or snow showers with some wind. Some light freezing rain is possible in the morning. Otherwise, some clearing is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday through Friday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.

