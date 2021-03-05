LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2021

This weekend, dry conditions are expected. Temperatures will remain chilly for Saturday afternoon and turn cold Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Milder temperatures will start to move in for Sunday afternoon with some inland areas west of Marquette jumping to around 40 or the 40s.

Looking ahead, milder temperatures are expected for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected through Tuesday afternoon. Rain or possibly wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cooler temperatures may start to move in later on in the week.