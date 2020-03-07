LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020

Today, mostly sunny with wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 30s in the Eastern U.P. and along Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear with some wind. High temperature will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly sunny in the morning, more clouds in the afternoon. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and in the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s in the far Western U.P. and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts turning northerly during the overnight.



Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Temperatures will range for the 20s in the Keweenaw Peninsula to around 40 or the 40s along and south of a Escanaba to Iron Mountain line. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 20s in the Keweenaw Peninsula to 30s elsewhere. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow during the day. A slight chance of snow at night. Otherwise, some clouds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.