Today, mostly cloudy with some snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Easter Sunday, partly cloudy. More clouds are possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures will be near the Great Lakes). Winds becoming east to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, cloudy with wintry precipitation (including snow). Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation (including snow). Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday, a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.