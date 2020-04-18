LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/18/2020

Today, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, 40s in the Eastern U.P., locally colder near Lake Michigan. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, scattered rain showers or snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from around 30 right along Lake Superior to the 40s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Northerly wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy with a few rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. East to southeast wind turning east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.