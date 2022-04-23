Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, rain showers or wintry precipitation is possible. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, rain showers or wintry precipitation is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.



Wednesday through Friday, dry conditions. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.