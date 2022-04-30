Today, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (mildest inland Eastern U.P). Temperatures will be locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming east to northeast.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday through Friday, dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.