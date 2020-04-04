LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/4/2020

Today, any rain or wintry precipitation moves out in the morning, then becoming sunny. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, coldest temperatures near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, 20s to around 30 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday night, increasing clouds with a few rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with few higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.