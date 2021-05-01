LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/1/2021

Today, a chance of rain in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, around 70 or the 70s for inland areas west of Marquette, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border).