Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds possible at times. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Light north to northwest wind.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.