LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/22/2021

Today, partly sunny with a chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Warm with some humidity. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Warm with some humidity for a good part of the night. Some gusty winds late. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coldest temperatures near Lake Superior). Winds becoming west to northwest to north to northwest late 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a thunderstorm. High temperatures will in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, coolest temperatures near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.