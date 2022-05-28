Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Increasing humidity possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday (Memorial Day), a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Very warm (perhaps hot) and humid. High temperatures will be in 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.