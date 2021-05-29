LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/29/2021

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.