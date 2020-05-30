LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/30/2020

Saturday, a few rain showers in the morning, then becoming sunny. High temperatures will range from the 40s along Lake Superior to around 60 or the 60s well inland. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or 30s inland to around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette and Escanaba, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, a few spots could fall into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers or thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy with a few rain showers or thunderstorms possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.