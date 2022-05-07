Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.