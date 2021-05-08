LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/8/2021

Weekend, a slight chance of rain in the afternoon inland. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette).



Looking ahead: dry conditions are expected for most of this upcoming week with temperatures slowly warming up. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40.