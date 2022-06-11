Today, rain showers and perhaps some thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Temperatures may turn cooler closer to Lake Superior in the middle to late afternoon. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clearing from north to south through the night. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior). North to northeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Looking ahead, warmer temperatures for this upcoming week with humidity possible. Rain and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.