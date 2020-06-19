LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/20/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain is possible. Some humidity. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. Locally heavy rain is possible. Some humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. Locally heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light west to southwest wind.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.