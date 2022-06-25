Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. Windy conditions are possible (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula). High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.