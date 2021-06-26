LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/26/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind. 

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind. 

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind. 

Wednesday through Friday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. 

