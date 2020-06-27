LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/27/2020

Today, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday through Friday, clouds and sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures at night will be around 60 or the 60s.