LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/5/2021

Today, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night through Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.