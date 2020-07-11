LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/11/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. A rain shower or two can’t be ruled out. Some gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border, the coolest temperatures will be near Lake Superior. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. A rain shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler along Lake Superior. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday night a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.