LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/17/2021

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.