LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/18/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts at times.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain in the morning, then becoming sunny. Gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts at times.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some areas could fall into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. HIgh temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. LIght and variable wind.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast 5-10 MPH.