Today, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland spots could fall into the 40s or perhaps even chillier. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday (independence Day), partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s.

