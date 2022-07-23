Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.