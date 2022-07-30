Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties).