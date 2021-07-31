LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/31/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 right along Lake Superior. Winds becoming north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 right along Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.