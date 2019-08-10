LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/10/2019

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, around 60 near Lake Superior. Light north wind.

Monday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, 40s in some inland areas. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, 40s in some inland areas. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

