LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/14/2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 
Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories