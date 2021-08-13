LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/14/2021

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.