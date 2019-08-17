LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/17/2019

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a rain shower or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, clearing skies from west to east across Upper Michigan. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some 40s inland, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.