Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, temperatures maybe a little cooler closer to Lake Superior. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing (especially west of Marquette). Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the in the 70s to around 80 (cooler near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.