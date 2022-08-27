Today, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon west of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy conditions are possible near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday through Thursday, turning cooler with gusty winds possible. Some rain showers may continue on Tuesday.